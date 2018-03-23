Cardboard boat racers sink to a soggy end

During Spring break, the Blackfoot pool hosts Spring swim camp — five mornings of swimming, water aerobics, water ballon tosses, arts and crafts and cardboard boat races.

This year's Spring swim camp had an enrollment of 21. Blackfoot High School students Tasha Degiulio and Devan Bjornberg arranged the activities for this year's camp as their senior projects. Degiulio has worked at the pool for the last four years and Bjornberg for the last three.

"I've worked here for a while," Degiulio said, "but we put the activities together for this year's camp as our senior project for the high school. It was a lot of work but it was also a lot of fun."

It is a tradition at the pool for the final day of camp to end with the cardboard boat races. The older kids and the staff of the pool build their own boats out of cardboard boxes and duct tape.

The kids fielded two teams for the races. Dane Hunter, Samantha Cottrell and Preston Pocatilla battled Vincent Benitez, Matthew VanOrden and Wade Kotter, both teams attempting to paddle their boats from one end of the pool to the other.

Both boats started to take on water rather quickly, resulting in the teams pushing, pulling and padding their boats to the finish line. Hunter, Cottrell and Pocatilla won by a boat length, though there wasn't much left of their boat at the finish line.

After the kids' race, three of the staff competed in their own boats, including Jeanette Spears, manager of the pool. At the start of the race, Spears stepped into her boat, over balanced, and fell forward face-first into the water and out of the running.

Trey Sykes and Calvin White were left paddling frantically for the other end of the pool. White held the lead until the last 5 yards when Sykes plied his duct tape and cardboard paddle mightily for the win.

Sykes was crowned and given a trident in honor of his aquatic prowess. The kids of swim camp pushed him in his boat across the pool, where, inexplicably, they upended the boat and dunked him.