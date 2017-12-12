Career Fair at Snake River well attended

Students from Shelley, Firth, Independence, Blackfoot, Bingham Academy and Snake River attended the Career Fair at Snake River High School on Tuesday.

Representatives of 45 different colleges and businesses were present to answer questions and present possibilities to students. Possibilities ranged from your own businesses selling jewelry to cosmetology; science offerings from Energy Systems Technology and Education to architecture and topography. Military recruiters and union representatives were present. A local landscape company was interested in hiring landscape and sprinkler labors for the 2018 season.

Darren Leavitt of the Idaho State University Civil Engineering Technology brought an "augmented reality sandbox" that demonstrates topography."

"Instead of imagining what a natural feature, like a mountain or lake, can be drawn on a flat piece of paper, the sandbox shows what the topography looks like," Leavitt said. "Students can see the effect of rain, drainage and snow melt and are challenged with the question, 'when is water let out of the American Falls Reservoir to make room for snow melt?'"

