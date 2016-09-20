Carranza overcomes challenges to play soccer.

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - When you are sixteen years old and your favorite professional sports team is Real Madrid, it is only natural that you love and play soccer. That is emphasized even more when your favorite player is Gareth Bell who plays for Real Madrid.

"I have always liked soccer and I think that Bell is one of the best if not the best player out there," Carranza said. "I try to watch all the games and since I was about five, I have been out playing as much as I can as well."

To say that soccer is a love affair between a young man and a sport is about as natural a thing as there is in this world. Maybe Europe and South America will have the love affair with soccer, while in the United States it might be Football, and of course it is a world wide love affair with the NBA and basketball.

Read the entire story in Tuesday's edition of the Morning News.