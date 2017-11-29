Castillo, charged with murder, changes his plea
Jesus Adan Castillo, 23, from Blackfoot changed his plea to guilty before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Wednesday. Castillo admitted guilt in the death of a child under 12.
He plead guilty to first degree murder in the death of 17-month old Zachary Tendoy. The boy was born on August 29, 2015, and died on March 23, 2017.
"What makes you guilty?" asked Watkins.
Castillo answered, "I was intoxicated; I got angry and irritated and struck out (at the boy). He hit his head and died of a head injury."
In the plea agreement, the prosecution will request 15-years fixed and could argue for life in prison. This is a non-binding plea agreement.
Castillo's sentencing is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
For the full story, see the Thursday, Nov. 30, edition of the Morning News.
