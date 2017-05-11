Castillo pleads not guilty

Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, has plead not guilty to first degree murder in his arraignment on Thursday. He is charged with murder in the death of 18-month-old Zachary Seth Alxzander Tendoy who died March 25.

A jury trial date has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, for jury selection. Seventh Judicial District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. is in charge of this trial. The attorneys anticipated the trial will last one week.

Castillo's pre-trial conference has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

If found guilty, Castillo could face life in prison or a mandatory sentence of 10 years up to life and a $50,000 fine.

