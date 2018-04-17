Castle built at BCCLC Middle School

Every knight needs a castle and students at the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School built that very item on Monday.

"The kids in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) class wanted to help those in our community through a canned food drive," teacher Emeral LIsh said. "They made posters for advertisement, created fun decorated boxes for donations, and ran a very successful food drive."

The FBLA students also designed the model for the canned structure for students to build and helped direct the efforts in building.

They made do a service project," teacher Emeral Lish said. "They decided to collect canned goods to be given to the Blackfoot Food Pantry."

She added, "They organized the fundraiser and did the advertising for it. People have been so generous."

To read the complete story, see it in the Tuesday, April 17, edition of the Morning News.