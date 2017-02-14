Cattle buyer sentenced to local jail time
The person who purchased the stolen cattle in the cattle rustling cases was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday. Juan Ramirez-Resendiz must serve 45-days in the Bingham County Jail.
Resendiz was charged with two felony counts of grand theft by receiving/possessing stolen property.
In a plea agreement with the state, Resendiz pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving/possessing stolen cattle that was the property of Chris Drakos. In the plea agreement, the state would recommend probation; Resendiz agreed to pay restitution.
Resendiz was fined $1,000 on count one and $1,000 on count two; court costs are $245.50. A date will be set later for a restitution hearing. He also must write a letter to the owner of the animals that has been approved by his probation officer.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson also sentenced Resendiz to 180 days of discretionary jail time.
