Cattle rustlers sentenced to six years with parole

Cattle rustlers, brothers Anselmo Martinez Lopez, 41, and Valentin Martinez Lopez, 44, were each sentenced to six years with parole in the state prison. Each man was charged with two felony counts of grand theft for the theft of 16 head of cattle. Each man was sentenced to two years fixed and four years indeterminate on each count; the sentenced will be served concurrently.

On each count, each brother was fined $1,000 and court costs of $245.50.

A restitution hearing for each man will be scheduled at a later date. The state is asking that each man pay restitution totaling $20,024.

Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson told each man he would retain jurisdiction for 365-days.

Retained jurisdiction is served in the state prison. The prison will determine the program to which each man will be assigned. The formal name of the state prison is the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC).

To read the complete story, read the Tuesday, Jan. 24, edition of the Morning News.