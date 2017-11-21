CDT to accept winter wear at benefit concert

To gather winter clothing for the Community Dinner Table (CDT), a benefit concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.

Admission is free. If possible, bring coats, gloves, hats and scarves—in any size—for those who might need them. Monetary contributions are also appreciated.

Classical and Jazz music by the Burt family and friends will be performed.

Soprano Diane Burt is a recent Doctor of Arts graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Previously, she taught private voice, opera workshop and music education classes at BYU-Idaho and ISU. She is published in the 2014 September/October "Journal of Singing." She has performed over 25 faculty recitals and 32 guest recitals. Her operatic experience includes many staged lead and supporting roles. She also performs in sacred and oratorio settings.

Soloist Sammi Kinney Parkinson also also perform duets with Burt.

Alex VanOrden leads the group, "Silent Rush," that has been formed with seven young men from Snake River.

The jazz group who is performing is made up of Daniel Burt on trombone, Christopher Burt on drums, Emily Burt Mitchell on flute, David Campbell and April Mills.

For more information call (208) 317-5508, visit blackfootpac.com or email to info@blackfootpac.com.