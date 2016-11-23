CDT benefit concert Saturday

A benefit concert to help provide winter clothing for those in need will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The Community Dinner Table (CDT) will be the beneficiary of all the gently used winter donations.

In this concert, Blackfoot resident Diane Burt and her sons, Chris (percussionist) and Danny (trombonist), and friends will perform classical, jazz and some Christmas numbers.

Admission is usable coats, gloves, hats and scarves for cold weather or monetary donations. Money received will be used to pay for needed food at CDT.

Regarding the need for winter clothing, health experts report that even a 2-degree drop in body temperature results in reduced heart rate, loss of coordination, and confusion. Adults cannot work effectively and children find it difficult to learn. For most, a warm coat solves the problem. But, for the nearly 15 percent of Americans living in poverty, warm winter coat is a budget “extra” they simply cannot afford.

The Burt family has helped provide coats and other winter apparel for those in need in our community for several years.

Soprano Diane Burt is a recent doctoral graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Previously, she taught private voice, opera workshop, and music education classes at Brigham Young University-Idaho and at Idaho State University. She has performed over 55 faculty, guest, and benefit recitals. Her accompanist will be Marsha Jones.

Daniel (Danny) Burt has been playing the trombone since sixth grade, where he began playing under Allen Trip at the Blackfoot Sixth Grade Center. Danny is currently pursuing a degree in trombone performance at Brigham Young University. Burt is a senior in Jazz Percussion studies at BYU-I and is doing his own recital there on Saturday, December 3. Both Danny and Chris served performing mission in Nauvoo. Danny and Chris will be joined by other jazz musicians to be announced at the concert.

The Zonta Club of Blackfoot is assisting with publicity and collection of the donations. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.