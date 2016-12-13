CDT Christmas food box sign up

Tuesday, Dec. 20 is the last day to sign up for the Christmas food boxes distributed by the Community Dinner Table (CDT). People can sign up at the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry Wednesday, or at the CDT dinner Dec. 20.

"Last year we distributed about 400 boxes. We're planning for that many this year," said Elizabeth Fields.

Food boxes will be distributed at the needlecraft building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Anybody receiving a food box must bring their own container. Those who do not make it to sign up for a box prior to Dec. 20, will still have an opportunity to pick up a box at the needle craft building at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22.