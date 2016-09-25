CDT Day of the corn

More than a hundred volunteers came to the Jason Lee Methodist Church and Grove City Gardens Saturday morning, to help prepare corn for this season of Community Dinner Table (CDT) dinners.

"We had a 100 children and leaders out at the field at 7:30 this morning shucking corn," said CDT President Jackie Young.

The kids shucked 5,000 ears of corn donated by Richard Johnson, owner of Grove City Gardens. Later at the church more than 60 people were waiting for the delivery of the corn to begin blanching, cutting and bagging the corn.