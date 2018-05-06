Celebating Cinco de Mayo

The celebration of Cinco de Mayo is filled with color, energy, culture and food. The celebration continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. This is a free event.

Featured entertainers on stage on Sunday are:

--Ballet Folklorico del Sol, with singer “La Panterite”

--El Trio los Charros

--Taiko Drums

--Mariachi America

--Viva el Folklore

--Payaso Jujuy

--Danza Carnival de Tiaxcale

--Blanco Pefecto

This is the 30th annual celebration; this year’s theme is “Celebrating Respect and Unity.”

Dancers and singers provide the free entertainment. Children get to crack open piñatas. Inflatable toys on which children can play for a small price are on site as well as pony rides. Food, clothing, jewelry and many other items are for sale.

Sponsors of this event are Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), Pepsi and the Mexican businesses.