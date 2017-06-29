Celebrate Blackfoot preparing for fireworks

Representatives from Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), IE Productions and the Blackfoot Parks and recreation department will begin un-hooking the docks at Jensen Grove Friday morning, for the biggest show Blackfoot has seen.

“One of the truly amazing things about this show,” said BMH Marketing Director Mark Baker. “Will be the sheer size of the shells that we’ll be launching. To my knowledge, we’ll be the only show in the region, maybe the state, that is launching 10 inch shells, which produces patterned spreads that are 1,000 feet wide.”

