Celebrating March Madness at Little Caesars

A little bit of NCAA March Madness was enjoyed on Monday as pizzas were handed out at Little Caesars at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.

Monday, April 2, was the day Little Caesars made good on its promise to dish out free pizza at all chains nationwide.

"We gave away a few hundred pizzas," Little Caesars Manager Alex Flowers said. "We were as prepared as we could be but probably should have been a little more prepared."

The Blackfoot chain opened a half hour later than usually to be ready for the expected crowd. People were lined up before the doors opened at 11:30 a.m. The pizza offer was good from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There was a steady line of people patiently waiting for their turn to receive a pizza.

Little Caesar's employees pleasantly greeted hundreds of people.

