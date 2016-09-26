Celebrating mobility for America's Heroes

The Veterans’ Mobility Corp (VMC) celebrated giving away its 100th motorized wheelchair. These chairs go to military veterans, their spouses and their children.

Mark Yearsley from American Falls received the 100th motorized wheelchair on Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. He lost his right leg in the Gulf War.

VMC is Frank Smith’s idea. The non-profit organization was organized 18-months ago. VMC provides mobility to American’s Heroes, one chair at a time.

“We take care of military veterans, their spouses and their children,” he said. “It took us eight months to refurbish the first mobilized wheelchair; now it takes us about one week. There is no challenge we won’t accept.”

VMC is located in Idaho Falls and can be contacted at (208) 346-0390.

Tom Sauerbrun, chair of the VMC board said, “Each chair has a story to go with it.”

VMC board member Bob Reinisch said, “The motorized wheelchairs that are refurbished are all donated. It is estimated there 10,000 of these chairs in storage in people’s garages.”