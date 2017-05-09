CenturyLink grant helps Firth students give to nonprofits

It was a party at the Firth Middle School on Tuesday as Rebecka Thayne's seventh grade pre-Algebra class was able to give away $3,000 to two nonprofit organizations in Idaho. The announcement was made in a school assembly at the school.

CenturyLink, Inc., provided the grant. The 28 seventh graders made the decisions.

The Firth students awarded $1,500 to Make-A-Wish Idaho and $1,500 to the Firth Education Foundation.

Both Julie Thomas, Regional Manager of Make-A-Wish Idaho, and Liz Killpack, president of the Firth Education Foundation, expressed appreciation to the student body.

This year, 10 Idaho middle schools, received $3,000 grants from CenturyLink to be distributed to nonprofit organizations.

For the complete story, read the Wednesday, May 10, edition of the Morning News.