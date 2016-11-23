Chamber chooses new director

The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce has recently decided that the time has come to change their location from the Idaho Potato Museum, 130 North West Main Street, to a new office at 70 West Judicial Street.

“This was a very difficult but long thought out decision,” says Blackfoot Chamber Board of Directors President, Dawn Larsen. “The Chamber and Museum are two separate and distinct entities that have shared space for many years. As the museum continues to grow and expand, the time was right for the chamber to vacate the space to allow the museum the ability to focus on their unique mission and vision, which in turn will also allow us to focus on our unique mission and vision.”