Chamber gears up for legislative breakfasts

The legislative breakfasts, sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, is set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. at Stingers Bar and Grill.

"The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host these Legislative Breakfasts each year to allow for open participation and greater access to their district's Legislators," said Chamber Executive Director Julie Ann Goodrich.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.