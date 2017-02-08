Chamber luncheon

Local businesses gathered for the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Wednesday, at Stingers Bar and Grill.

Chris Canon with VanOrden, Lund and Canon, spoke about tax laws, the IRS and how they affect businesses.

"We want to talk about the new rules that have come out and what the IRS is doing that may or may not affect you," Canon said.

Canon also spoke about partnerships and taxes. He explained that LLC's are taxed as partnerships and that there are changes in when the partnership taxes have to be paid.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.