Chamber President's Gala well attended

The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual President's Gala on Thursday at the Sho-Ban Hotel. Almost 200 people attended the gala that recognizes businesses and individuals. Thirty-five businesses and individuals were recognized.

— Paul Bingham, a Salvation Army Volunteer, received the Best Foot Forward award.

— Restore Rite was recognized as the Business of the Year for life and home.

— Snake River Travel Plaza and A&W Restaurant were recognized as the Business of the Year for Eat, Shop and Play.

— Premier Technology was recognized as the Business of the Year in the Business and Professional.

As he received Premier Technology's award, Doug Sayer said, "There are four rules in business. Take care of your employees, customers, suppliers and community."

