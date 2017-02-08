Champion in our midst - local girl wins Elks Hoop Shoot

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Attention Blackfoot and Bingham County, we have a real champion in our midst. Nine year old Izybel Talbot is a champion and she is headed for bigger and better things!

Izybel entered and won the local Elks Annual Hoop and Shoot that was held at Mountain View Middle School, defeated all comers, boys and girls.

That win earned her a chance at the state championship which was held in Grangeville, so she and he parents packed their bags and headed north, all expenses paid for by the Elks.

She had practiced and prepared for the event and the results showed. Izybel nailed 19 of 25 shots from the free throw line and that was enough to win the state championships.

Now Izybel and her parents will be off to the Regional Championships which will be held in Portland, Oregon on March 11.

The Elks have set this tournament up so that not only does it showcase the talents of these young athletes, but they do not add to any financial burden to the parents as they cover all expenses, especially the travel and lodging.

When Izybel wins in Portland, the national championships will be held in Chicago and again the Elks will be sending the young lady and her parents off to Illinois for another championship adventure.

Izybel attends school at Riverside Elementary in the Snake River School District and is a good student.

