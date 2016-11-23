Charter school gets photography lesson

Photographer Patty Ford was invited to teach the second, third and fourth grade students at the Blackfoot Community Learning Charter School a lesson in photography Thursday, Nov. 17. The class is part of the school's Drop Everything program, when students are given the opportunity to choose what they want to learn for three weeks on Thursdays. The program attempts to expose children to a wide range of topics that enrich the learning experience and motivate students to develop creativity and curiosity outside the classroom.