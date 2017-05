Bingham Academy held its first graduation since the school opened in 2014. The high school presented nine students with diplomas Wednesday evening. Stetson Bates, Ignacio Chapa, Spencer Curtis, Talon Dye, James Kohler, Savannah Krause, Lacey Lilya, Jacob Matlock and Kenneth Sellers.

