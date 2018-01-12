Charter School Kindergarten Exceeds Expectations

The kindergarten class at the K-through-4 elementary school unit of the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center has exceeded educational standards for the school year - at midyear.

Eighty percent of the students in the class are now reading at the first grade level. Casey Wooten, the public relations officer for the charter school projects that the kindergartners will have reading skill equivalent half-way through the first grade by the end of the year.

The students in the kindergarten also spend 45 minutes to an hour a day in conversational Spanish lessons with fluent Spanish speakers. The aim at the school is for its students to achieve fluency in Spanish conversation by the 4th grade.