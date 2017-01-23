Charter school lotteries open

The lottery for charter schools is open from now until March, when the order students are granted admission to the school is determined during the March school board meeting.

The lottery is established to give children who do not have siblings attending the school or are completely new to school the opportunity to attend a charter school.

There are four charter schools serving Blackfoot. These are the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC), grades kindergarten through fourth at 2801 Hunter’s Loop in Blackfoot; the BCCLC Middle School, grades 5-8, at 1350 Parkway Dr. #30, Blackfoot; Bingham Academy, grades 9-12, at 1350 Parkway Dr. #18, Blackfoot; and the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School, grades 4-8, 21 N. 550 W., Blackfoot.

Charter schools are free public schools; each one has a four-day school week.

What is the lottery?

Student’s wishing to attend a charter school are placed on a lottery waiting list. In March each year a lottery is scheduled during the monthly board meeting, according to state mandated laws.

At BCCLC, students are randomly selected by priority based upon rules outlined in the BCCLC Charter Laws. First priority is given to returning students. Second priority is given to siblings of currently enrolled students based on availability for that particular grade. Third priority is given to children of founders, not to exceed 10 percent. Fourth priority is given to students that live in the Blackfoot School District #55, again based on availability for that particular grade and last priority is given to students who live outside of the Blackfoot School District #55 area. Call (208) 782-0744 or email Jenny Wells at jwells@bcclc.com for more information.

The BCCLC Middle School can be contacted at (208) 785-0381.

Bingham Academy can be contacted at (208) 557-4003.

ISTCS holds a lottery each March to determine the order in which students are granted admission. Once all spaces are filled, the lottery determines the order students are placed on a waiting list. Students will be admitted from the waitlist as space becomes available. Call the office for more information about the lottery at 208-785-7827.

Applications can be picked up at each school. They are also available on the school’s website.

National School Choice Week is Jan. 22-28, 2017.

Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, said, “National School Choice Week provides a unique opportunity for Americans to join together on an issue that impacts all of us: educational opportunity. With growth each year, it’s clear that tens of millions of Americans are excited to celebrate the great education options in their communities and stand up for increased choice and access where it doesn’t yet exist.”

In seven years, National School Choice Week has grown to 142 times its initial size. The week was first celebrated in 2011 with 150 events and has grown each year. In 2016, there were 16,745 events took place. In 2017, 21,392 events are expected across the nation.

National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort. For more information, visit news.schoolchoiceweek.com or www.facebook.com/schoochoiceweek.