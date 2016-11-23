The Children's Community Christmas Project (CCCP), a volunteer organization whose goal is to provide Christmas gifts to children of families that are in need, will be holding a raffle fundraiser. CCCP will raffle a variety of items donated from local businesses and community members.

"This year's prizes will include: a giant sock filled with family gifts, porcelain dolls, a Father Christmas and much more," said Barb Parris, CCCP President.