Christian artist Beckah Shae to perform on Saturday in Blackfoot

Popular Christian recording artist, Beckah Shae, will be presenting a benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) in Blackfoot. The Church Street Band and the Teton Valley Folklorico Dancers will also be featured on the concert.

This is a fundraising event so all contributions are considered donations. Tickets are $22 to $27 and are available at eventbrite.com, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission at 840 Park Ave. or Revelation Radios website.

For nearly 10 years, soulful singer and songwriter Beckah Shae has been steadily gaining momentum, establishing her own Shea Shoc Records with her husband, Jack Shocklee, who is also her production collaborator.

"We've been married 14 years and have released 13 albums," she said. "We do what we love."

She added, "We do everything together; we have collaborated with other artists but mostly we just create."

