Christmas house on Teeples Drive
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Sunday, December 11, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
For the past four years the Woods family has been providing Blackfoot residents with a fun and entertaining Christmas light show coordinated with Christmas music.
"We do this because we like the Christmas lights," said Scott Woods. "This is our hobby to share with everybody. Our love for this hobby helps to bring joy and wonder to kids and adults. We ask for nothing in return. We enjoy when people remember us as 'the house with all those lights.'"
