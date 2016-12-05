Christmas Open House at Historical Museum

An open house is scheduled at Bingham County Historical Society Museum, 190 N. Shilling in Blackfoot, from Monday through Friday, Dec. 5-10. Admission is free.

Becky Young, second vice president of the Historical Society, said, "This building belongs to Bingham County; residents need to come in and enjoy this building. Families can do this together and enjoy Christmas."

Cookies are on sale and raffles for a quilt and leaning mirror are available. The leaning mirror is a full-length mirror that measures 6 1/2 feet by 36 inches.

The museum is open from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Activities scheduled for this coming week are:

Monday—Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday—Saxophone duet at 6 p.m.

Wednesday—Santa is there from 5:30-7 p.m. Pump Organist at 6 p.m.

Thursday—Clarinetists at 6 p.m.

Friday—"Under Western Skies" at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday—Enjoy a hot cup of chocolate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.