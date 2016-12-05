Christmas Open House at Historical Museum

LESLIE MIELKE
Monday, December 5, 2016
An open house is scheduled at Bingham County Historical Society Museum, 190 N. Shilling in Blackfoot, from Monday through Friday, Dec. 5-10. Admission is free.
Becky Young, second vice president of the Historical Society, said, "This building belongs to Bingham County; residents need to come in and enjoy this building. Families can do this together and enjoy Christmas."
Cookies are on sale and raffles for a quilt and leaning mirror are available. The leaning mirror is a full-length mirror that measures 6 1/2 feet by 36 inches.
The museum is open from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Activities scheduled for this coming week are:
Monday—Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday—Saxophone duet at 6 p.m.
Wednesday—Santa is there from 5:30-7 p.m. Pump Organist at 6 p.m.
Thursday—Clarinetists at 6 p.m.
Friday—"Under Western Skies" at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday—Enjoy a hot cup of chocolate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

