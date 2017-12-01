Christmas Tree Fantasy closes on Saturday

The Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. This is the last day for this year's fantasy. The fantasy is located in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

This year's theme is "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

"It's been a busy and wonderful week," Chairwomen Mary Ann Johnson said. "The auction was amazing; we have such awesome people in our community who are willing to support us."

Johnson is retiring from the role of chairwoman of the Christmas Tree Fantasy. She has led the fantasy for the past five years.

