Christmas Tree Fantasy closes on Saturday

Susan Nalley (on left) will be next year's chair of the Christmas Tree Fantasy. Mary Ann Johnson has chaired this event for five years. She will continue working with the fantasy tea and auction in 2018. Nathan Moser performs Christmas carols at the Christmas Tree Fantasy on Friday evening. Emrie Moore, 5, stands by the candy jar that will be given away about 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Christmas Tree Fantasy. Kids, ages 2-12, could submit their guess of how many items are in the candy once each day during the fantasy. The kid with the closest number, without going over, wins the candy jar. Zayra Munoz, 14, and her brother, Damian Munoz, 9 months, visit with Santa at the Christmas Tree Fantasy on Friday evening. Santa will be visiting the fantasy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, December 1, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. This is the last day for this year's fantasy. The fantasy is located in the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
This year's theme is "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year."
"It's been a busy and wonderful week," Chairwomen Mary Ann Johnson said. "The auction was amazing; we have such awesome people in our community who are willing to support us."
Johnson is retiring from the role of chairwoman of the Christmas Tree Fantasy. She has led the fantasy for the past five years.
To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Dec. 2, edition of the Morning News.

Category: