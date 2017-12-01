Christmas Tree Fantasy continues through Saturday

Auctioneer Arnold Callison was assisted by Gary Delany at the Christmas Tree Fantasy on Thursday. This was seven-year-old Klarrissa Christiansen's favorite tree at the Christmas Tree Fantasy because it looked like (the movie) 'Frozen.' This lantern was part of the tree, 'Plaid Tidings,' designed by Hannah Goulding of Bingham Memorial Hospital for the Christmas Tree Fantasy. Tess Christiansen, 3, liked this tree at the Christmas Tree Fantasy. This sprocket was one of the decorations on a memorial tree at the Christmas Tree Fantasy to honor Chuck Riddle.
Beautiful trees and Christmas decorations were auctioned on Wednesday evening at the Christmas Tree Fantasy in the Needlecraft Craft building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. The Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 1, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Proceeds from the Fantasy help non-profit organizations in Bingham County.
