CHS sponsors Customer Appreciation Day

Bruce and Lanna Dawkins provided wagon rides for all comers during the CHS Bingham Coop Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.MacKenzie Morrison was waiting for a wagon ride during the CHS Bingham Coop Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday. The horses are 15-years-old and are named Dolly and Wyatt; they are half Belgian and half Half-Linger. Bruce and Lanna Dawkins provided wagon rides for all comers on Saturday.Emarie Fisher, 11, takes her sister, Nya, for a ride on the trike track during the CHS Bingham Coop Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.These two racers were approaching a corner on trikes during the CHS Bingham Coop Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.This boy was taking a corner on the trike race during the CHS Bingham Coop Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, June 26, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

CHS Bingham Coop was busy Saturday as it hosted its summer Customer Appreciation Day.
There were many activities kids and plenty of food.CHS Bingham Coop Store Lead Mary Martin said, “We are thankful for the people who all showed up. We appreciate all the support.”
The Snake River girls’ softball team was also washing cars for donations.
CHS Bingham Coop hosts another customer appreciation day, called Winter Fest, during the winter.

