CHS sponsors Customer Appreciation Day

CHS Bingham Coop was busy Saturday as it hosted its summer Customer Appreciation Day.

There were many activities kids and plenty of food.CHS Bingham Coop Store Lead Mary Martin said, “We are thankful for the people who all showed up. We appreciate all the support.”

The Snake River girls’ softball team was also washing cars for donations.

CHS Bingham Coop hosts another customer appreciation day, called Winter Fest, during the winter.