Chukars begin season with 4-3 record

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Falls Chukars opened the season on the road for the first time in nine years, and returned home with a 4-2 record. They promptly dropped their first two home games to drop to .500 on the season, but Sunday was a whole new ball game.

The Chukars starting pitcher, Julio Pinto promptly gave up two runs on a couple of hits in the top of the first, but settled down quite nicely to shut down the Grand Junction Rockies over the next four innings and the Chukar's bats came alive as they pounded out 15 hits on their way to a 13-4 win over the Rockies.

