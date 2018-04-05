Citizen committee pools ideas for pool

A citizen committee met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the the Blackfoot pool in the Blackfoot City Council Chamber.

Morning News publisher Aaron Mackley asked, "What do we want to accomplish with this group? What are we trying to accomplish?"

Two committees were formed. Jim Wilcox is heading the committee to get accurate information and determine what people want. Mackley is working with Blackfoot Swimming Pool Director Jeanette Spears to help get the message out and increase participation.

If interested in joining one of these committees, contact City Hall at (208) 785-8600. The next meeting is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. next Thursday, April 12, in the City Council Chamber.

