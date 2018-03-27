City Audit Reveals Hole

The Blackfoot City Council held a special session on Monday, March 26, to receive a report on the annual audit of the City's books. Several additional items were also discussed in the two and half hour meeting, including the pool; economic development and strategic planning; the ability of the City's sewer, water and emergency services to accommodate growth; annexation; and zoning.

Audit

Morgan Hatt, CPA, presented his audit of the City's 2017 finances. The City finished the year in the black with a positive cash balance of $10,168,355 and a long term debt of $6,682,298.

"Your books are in good shape ... Blackfoot's internal (accounting) controls are effective and they're working. Malfeasance is not a problem for the City of Blackfoot."

Ambulance Funds

Despite overall financial health, a few departments show some problems. The ambulance operating funds finished the year in the red with a deficit of $416,526. This is slightly more than this deficit in 2016 of $407,742, and in 2015 of $396,203.

This has been a long term trend for years, where the ambulance operating expenses have outstripped the operating budget by several thousand dollars every year, increasing the deficit carried on the books from one year to the next. In this manner, the deficit in the ambulance operating fund has slowly accumulated over time to its current value.

The ambulance capital improvement fund also ended the year with a deficit of $65,575, carried over from the previous year. The City bought its newest ambulance in 2014. It will need to replace some of its older rigs, bought a decade ago, in the next few years.

The Council discussed ways to write off the losses or remove them over a period of several years.

Street Funds

The street fund ended last year in the red with a deficit of $73,010. It finished in the black in 2016 at $463,903, and in 2015 at $550,109. The City did incur extraordinary snow removal costs last year.

In contrast, the street department capital improvement fund has stayed in the black at $600,000 for every year since 2014. Money in this fund can not be used for operating costs like snow removal. Capital improvement moneys can only be used on "hard assets" like heavy equipment.

The General Fund

The general fund is the City's pot of discretionary money. This account has been used to make up for deficits in the City's operating expenses. The amount of money in this fund has been declining over the last six years, from $1,756,811 in 2012 to $408,745 in 2017.

During the discussion on the general fund and City expenses, the City Treasurer, Hollow Powell said: "Expenses have grown and revenues have shrunk — it's a combination of both effects. There's no one thing or person at fault here."

Parks and Recreation

The most detailed part of the audit presentation was a break-out by Hatt of the operating deficit and expenses of the Parks and Recreation department (P&R).

In previous years, the deficits from P&R have been covered by the surplus in the general fund. The problem is that for 2017, those operating deficits were larger than the declining general fund.

"You can't keep kicking this can down the road," said Hatt. You're going to have to make some hard decisions. There's no more money left in the general fund to support the deficit (in P&R). Someone's got to step up and pay, or cut the operation."

Hatt backed up his statement by presenting the revenues and expenditures for P&R, broken out by four categories of parks, recreation, pool and golf. He showed the numbers for these four divisions both on a shared expenses basis and as stand-alone entities. Either way, expenses exceeded revenues in almost every category for over a decade.

For example, for 2017 using the stand-alone basis, the revenues for parks were $98,030 and expenses were $383041, for a deficit of $285010. The revenues for recreation were $59,776 and expenses were $169,835, for a deficit of $110,059. The pool had revenues of $163,704 and expenses of $341,917, for a deficit of $178,213. The golf course has revenues of $737,529 and expenses of $784,136, for a deficit of $46,607.

In the Council's discussion, the issue of the pool did come up as one source of P&R's deficit.

"If it's up on the chopping black," said council member Jan Simpson, "then I'm all for closing the pool tomorrow."

Councilman Christopher Jensen remarked that "We will see only a $125,000 savings if we close the pool tomorrow and that still leaves a hole of $500,000."

Short Term Financial Measures

Given that the City is half-way through the current fiscal year, there are essentially no immediate measures it can resort to in order to increase revenue flow and build up the general fund. The only immediate practical actions are to cut expenses.

In order to look at what might be cut or delayed in the budget, Jensen wanted to see a breakdown of revenues and expenditures for all of the City's departments, similar to that which Hatt had done for P&R. Such a breakdown was in the audit but Treasurer Powell said that she would produce such an analysis for the Council.

The Mayor said he would be meeting with the City's department heads this week and would be bringing recommendations to the City Council meeting next week on Tuesday.