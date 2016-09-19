City closes head gates at Jensen Grove
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Monday, September 19, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
The City of Blackfoot Parks and Recreation closed the head gates at Jensen Grove Monday.
"You will see water levels dropping," said Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis. "Unless somebody wants to donate some storage water to the lake."
The Idaho Fish and Game Department will issue a salvage order for Jensen Grove on Tuesday. Anyone with a fishing license can catch all the fish they would like till the water in Jensen Grove is gone.
