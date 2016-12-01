City makes plans for snow removal

The snow is here with the possibility of more coming through the weekend, so what is the city's plan for removing the snow? Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis plans to make a proclamation Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

According to the city codes regarding snow removal, The mayor may, at any time, issue a snow removal proclamation declaring that snowfall has accumulated on the public streets of the city in amounts sufficient to pose a hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the city.