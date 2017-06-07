Clemens riding high at State High School Rodeo

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - Firth High School senior Colton Clemens stormed through the District 4 Rodeo circuit in the bareback riding without being bucked off a single horse. He scored with all twelve of his rides to easily take the district title in the event on his way to the All Around Cowboy title as well.

In an event where fewer than 50 percent of the cowboys make the eight second ride on a nightly basis, Clemens is bucking the odds to coin a pun. It probably isn't that Clemens is so much better that he just outclasses the competition, but he does work at it. He works at it nearly every day with the help of his Dad Jason and good friend Tristen Hutchings.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.