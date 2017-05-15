"Coach T" stepping down after 33 years

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - In a coaching career that began in 1985, Coach Mike Torgerson has probably seen and done it all. From a beginning with the baseball program at Blackfoot High School to ending with the Broncos softball program, 'Coach T' has been a two time Coach of the Year in baseball and also a two time Coach of the Year in softball, including his most recent honor this season.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed both sports and my involvement in them," Coach Mike Torgerson said. "I have been able to reach out and build relationships that have lasted a lifetime. From the other coaches to the umpires and especially to the players, each relationship built has really meant something to me."

