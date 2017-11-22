Coats For Kids drive Saturday

The fifth annual Coats for Kids Drive will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the New Haven Bar, 50 N. Spruce St.

"It's all for a good cause," said Vina Gamino of Gamino Productions. She explained that all of the money raised in this drive goes toward purchasing winter coats for elementary school children in the area.

"The number of coats we are able to purchase is dependent on how much money is raised in this drive. Last year, we received enough money to purchase 132 brand new coats and 34 gently-used coats from Walmart, T.J. Maxx and Kohls. We are looking for coats between sizes 6T and 20. We take the coats we purchase to local elementary schools such as Wapello, Groveland, Stalker, Stoddard and Ridgecrest. If there are enough coats left over, we then go to Snake River and Fort Hall elementary schools to donate the remaining new coats.

"We also divide the coats between the Bingham Crisis Center and the Salvation Army in Idaho Falls. There's no words for the feeling you get when you see the faces of a child receiving a brand new coat."

A dart tournament associated with the drive will also be held. Sign-ups for the tournament begin at 4 p.m., with the tournament starting an hour later. Buy-in for the tournament is a brand new coat and $1 for a random prize drawing after the dart tournament.

The tournament is open to anyone, however, patrons who attend will be partnered with a local dart player into teams of two. "My husband, Omar, and I are expecting at least 40 people to come and play darts," Gamino said. "We are donating $200 toward first, second and third place prizes."

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each or 6 for $5.

Food will also be served at this drive. Patrons who attend and bring a coat will receive a bracelet that allows them to eat free. However, patrons who come in and do not bring a coat can eat for $5 per plate.

For more information, call Gamino at (208) 680-9971.