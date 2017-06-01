Colby Pearson signs with Green Bay Packers

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Just days after completing a two week camp and workout with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League, Blackfoot's Colby Pearson was invited to a tryout with the Green Bay Packers. That workout took place on Wednesday in Green Bay and while he was packing to leave town, team officials asked him to stay over night.

Benjamin Criddle reported that the 40 yard time Pearson posted in the workout, a quick 4.37 seconds prompted the move to sign Pearson on Thursday.

The result of that stay over was an offer of a contract with the team contingent on him making the 53 man roster later this summer.

