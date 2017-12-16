Cold shooting does Firth in against Shelley

FIRTH - In a highly anticipated game featuring two first year coaches at their schools. both of whom are rich in basketball tradition and which are a mere five miles apart, the Firth Cougars opened the doors of their cozy little gym to the Shelley Russets for a traditional battle that may be heading into an era when the two may not be able to compete against each other again. Shelley will be moving to the 4A ranks in a year and as a member of the High Country Conference next season, may not be able to fit the Cougars into their schedule.

Both teams had been going through some growing pains with new coaches at the helm, but it was Firth who showed that they still had a ways to go to be the team that new coach Art Polson has envisioned for this season. The Russets came out shooting the ball well and kept the Cougars from making a field goal for nearly 12 minutes of play on the floor on their way to a 49-27 win over the Cougars on Friday night.

