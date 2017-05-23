Colton Clemens All Around Cowboy in District 4 Rodeo

By FRED DAVIS

FIRTH - Colton Clemens has a lot on his mind these days. The Firth High School senior is set to graduate on Thursday so there is the practice and gown fitting and all the shenanigans that go along with senior prank night and senior skip. Clemens is also a talented athlete who is in the midst of preparing for the annual Idaho State High School Rodeo in less than two weeks.

Just to add to that, Clemens is also the new All Around Cowboy for District IV High School Rodeo, earning that title this past weekend in Blackfoot, following an eight performance run through three fairgrounds against some of the best high school performers in Idaho.

