Coming up this week

Monday, November 28

• The Tea Room for the Bingham County Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for decorating and placement. The theme is “Rocky Mountain Christmas.” Questions? Call Andrea Jeffery at (208) 821-0055 or Mary Ann Johnson at (208) 684-4657.

Tuesday, November 29

• Bethel Annual Pancake Supper at 6 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 413 N. Main St. in Firth. This function is free of charge and all are welcome.

• Community Dinner Table will serve a hot meal for those in need from 5-6:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy Holiday Tea opens at 5 p.m. inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 per person. Contact Jaeme Freeman at (208) 680-0591 for tickets.

Wednesday, November 30

• Hassle-Free Holidays program presented by Marnie Spencer at 6:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Pubic Library. Learn how to get organized on planning, finances, health, and desserts. Marnie will also offer economical gift ideas for friends, neighbors, and family. Refreshments will be available.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. The fantasy is located inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. To see the daily menu offerings and the list of entertainers, visit www.christmastreefantasy.com. The fantasy closes on Saturday.

• Open House and Job Fair from 1-4 p.m. at Dawn Enterprises, Inc., 280 Cedar St. in Blackfoot. On the spot interviews; multiple positions available in service and manufacturing. Part time and full time positions available. No experience necessary; will train.

Thursday, December 1

• Adult Artisan Bread Class at 11 a.m. at the University of Idaho Bingham County Extension Office at 412 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. The cost is $5. Pre-register and pay at the office to reserve your seat. Space is limited. Bring a 5-6 quart container with lid or covering, cookie sheet, apron (optional). For more information, call 208-785-8060.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. The fantasy is located inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. To see the daily menu offerings and the list of entertainers, visit www.christmastreefantasy.com. The fantasy closes on Saturday.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy Auction begins at 7 p.m. Are you planning on bidding? Come early to register. The fantasy is located inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

Friday, December 2

• Washington Federal Blackfoot branch will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will also be there from 1-6 p.m. The community is invited to come enjoy lunch and visit with Santa.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. The fantasy is located inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. To see the daily menu offerings and the list of entertainers, visit www.christmastreefantasy.com. The fantasy closes on Saturday.

Saturday, December 3

• CHS Bingham Coop, 477 W. Highway. 26 in Blackfoot, will host its annual Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will be there.

• Dancing with our stars ­at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Local stars are KayLynn Gorder, Kay Powell, Melissa Hackney, Tyson “Eagle Voice” Shay, Whitney Manwaring, and John Fairchild.

• Christmas Tree Fantasy inside the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To see the daily menu offerings and the list of entertainers, visit www.christmastreefantasy.com. Admission is $2 per person.