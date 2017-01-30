Coming up this week

Tuesday, JANUARY 31

• Community Dinner Table will serve a hot meal for those in need from 5-6:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

• Nutrition and fitness class at the Blackfoot Community Center from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $5. For more information, contact Gabriela at 208-242-7077.

Thursday, FEBRUARY 2

• Amy Grant, Grammy-award winning singer, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the ISU L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. For more information on Grant, visit amygrant.com. Prices are $44 for main seating and $40 for upper level sitting. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center (1102 Sam Nixon Dr.), by phone at 282-3595, online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear.

• Distinguished Dudes begins at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. There will be 18 young men vying for the $100 cash prize. Tickets are $5 at the door and all proceeds go toward the scholarship program for the girls.

• Customer Appreciation Day at Agri-Service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, prizes and more. For more information, call 208-643-9200.

• Parent night at 7 p.m. at Snake River High School auditorium. Guest speaker, Byron Yankey, from the State Board of Education will explain the NextSteps.Idaho.gov program. Kasi Beorchia will cover all the latest information on Advanced Opportunities. Brian Moore will explain the services he provides to schools through the VISTA program.

Friday, FEBRUARY 3

• Bingham County College & Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blackfoot High School in the new gymnasium. For more information, visit binghamcountycareerfair.com or on Facebook at Bingham County Career Exploration Fair or call 208-681-0780.

Saturday, FEBRUARY 4

• Bingham’s Got Talent begins at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band perform from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $6 & $4. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

• Blood drive at Gold’s Gym from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 208-785-4338 to make an appointment.