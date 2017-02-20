Coming up this week

Tuesday, FEBRUARY 21

• Community Dinner Table will serve a hot meal for those in need from 5-6:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

Wednesday, FEBRUARY 22

• Opening night of ‘Harvey,’ a comedy in three-acts, begins at 7 p.m. at the BPAC. Performed by the Blackfoot High School Drama Department, this comedy was made famous by a movie starring Jimmy Stuart whose best friend is an invisible white rabbit. Tickets cost $5 per person.

• BCCLC Middle School Parent Night Open House to learn about fifth grade program and tour school from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Middle School in the Riverside Plaza, Blackfoot.

• F&G big game meeting to discuss the proposals for the 2017 hunting season. To hear these proposals and have a chance to ask questions, you can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot City Hall Council Chambers at 157 North Broadway. There will also be a meeting on Feb. in Pocatello at 6:30 p.m. at the IDFG Office at 1345 Barton Road. Proposals for big game seasons are available at https://idfg.idaho.gov

Thursday, FEBRUARY 23

• ‘Harvey,’ a comedy in three-acts, begins at 7 p.m. at the BPAC. Performed by the Blackfoot High School Drama Department, this comedy was made famous by a movie starring Jimmy Stuart whose best friend is an invisible white rabbit. Tickets cost $5 per person.

• Legislative Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. at Stingers Bar and Grill. Local legislators will do a video conference, allowing citizens to ask questions or air concerns to the people elected to represent them.

• Blackfoot School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the district office.

Friday, FEBRUARY 24

• ‘Harvey,’ a comedy in three-acts, begins at 7 p.m. at the BPAC. Performed by the Blackfoot High School Drama Department, this comedy was made famous by a movie starring Jimmy Stuart whose best friend is an invisible white rabbit. Tickets cost $5 per person.

• Comedian Tom Papa at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Tickets range from $20-$40. For more information, call (208) 522-0471.

• Snake River School District snow make-up day for all students, grades pre-K through 12. Buses will run; breakfast and lunch will be served.

Sunday, FEBRUARY 26

• The Unleashed Tour - Skillet w/ Sick Puppies & Devour The Day at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium at 501 S. Holmes Avenue. Tickets are available at www.ticketfly.com.