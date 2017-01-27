Commissioners approve polling places

The school elections scheduled on Tuesday, March 14, are Blackfoot School District supplemental and plant facility levy, Bonneville Joint School District levy and Snake River School District levy.

County commissioners are required by law to approve the polling places for each election and authorize the number of ballots that will be ordered.

Blackfoot is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $2,150,000 for each of two years and a plant facility levy for $600,000 each year for 10 years.

The last plant facility levy for the Blackfoot School District was 10 years ago.

Election Director Danette Miller said, "At that time, the elections were conducted by the school districts themselves and therefore archived data regarding voter turnout percentages for this election is not available."

Bonneville is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $5,800,000 each year for two years. Since no registered voters live in the district, the commissioners ordered 25 ballots for testing.

Snake River is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $750,000 each year for two years.

