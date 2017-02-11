Commissioners declare disaster

Bingham County Commissioners unanimously approved a Disaster Declaration Resolution on Friday.

“The resolution must first be approved by the governor,” Bingham County Emergency Director Scott Reese said. “After the governor approves it, if the county and state are not able to handle expected flooding, it goes to the president. With his approval, FEMA and the Corps of Engineers can help.”

The resolution states: “Whereas, due to the imminent threat to life and property created by existing and potential flooding,” the resolution was approved.

The resolution further states: “A disaster emergency is hereby declared to exist within Bingham County, created by existing and potential flooding and high waters, creating an imminent threat to property, public utilities, infrastructure and lines of communication.”

The conditions require the activation of response and recovery aspects of all local disaster emergency plays and “may require state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect, rehabilitate and replace public property and to provide a coordinated multi-agency effort to mitigate, avert and lessen the threat and impact of the disaster.”

If needed, sand, sandbags and ties are available at Moreland Park, 740 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot; behind Collette’s in Firth, behind the Shelley Fire Station, 585 W. Fir in Shelley and by Stokes, 185 N. Main in Aberdeen. Bring your own shovels.

There is no charge for the sand or sandbags.