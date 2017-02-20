Community center to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself, any direction you choose." – From "All the Places You Will Go" — Theodore Dr. Seuss

The Blackfoot Community Center (BCC) will celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday. All children in the community are invited to join the center in the celebration. The cost is $5 per child.

